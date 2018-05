Have your say

TRAVELLERS have set up a camp in Fareham with more than 30 vehicles.

The land near to HMS Collingwood is owned by the council who have vowed to take action.

A Fareham Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘We are aware that travellers are on a grassy area of land in Longfield Avenue behind HMS Collingwood, Fareham.

‘The land they are on is owned by the Council and we are taking appropriate action for them to vacate the site.’