World Bicycle Relief helps provides bicyles to women and girls who need them

On Sunday, June 6, which is UN Cycling Day, two councillors will take part in Pedal to Empower, a charity event hosted by World Bicycle Relief.

Pedal to Empower aims to help women and young girls in developing countries by providing them with bicycles, meaning that they have greater access to education, healthcare, and livelihoods.

Costing just £120 each, over 540,000 purpose-built bikes have been delivered to developing countries since World Bicycle Relief’s inception 15 years ago.

Cllr Charlotte Gerada

Portsmouth City councillors George Fielding and Charlotte Gerada, who is also spokesperson for Labour and Climate Change and Green Recovery, will be pedalling around Southsea to raise awareness of the charity.

They will also be joined by Paula Savage, Milton Labour campaigner, on the ride.

Portsmouth based Emma Strong, World Bicycle Relief development manager, said: ‘This year we want Pedal to Empower to be bigger and better than ever to make a lasting impact amongst the women and girls of the communities we serve.

‘We’re thrilled to have the support of Charlotte, George and Paula, as well as the local Pompey business community.’

The team will be stopping at several women-owned local businesses, meeting Annabel Innes, director of Form+Function, who is leading the regeneration of Orchard Park and co-director of the Covid-19 Arts Covid campaign 2020, Roni Edwards, director of the Pamodzi Awards, including the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth annual awards, and Sarah Brown, founder of the Eco Warriors Club at Meon Junior School that has secured Eco School status.

Cllr Charlotte Gerada said: ‘World Bicycle Relief is doing incredible work to support young women accessing education in an eco-friendly, sustainable and affordable way.

‘That’s why it’s a privilege to mark UN World Bicycle Day by cycling around Portsmouth to raise awareness of this fantastic charity, visit inspirational Pompey women to thank them for what they do along the way and encourage more residents to get on their bikes!

‘Please do what you can to support this brilliant charity and also consider cycling in our own city to help us secure a greener, more sustainable future.’

This is not a participatory or public event due to Covid regulations.

