Rising food and fuel prices, the impact of the pandemic, and expenses over the festive season have put new financial pressures on residents.

Havant Borough Council (HBC) and East Hampshire District Council (EHDC) have suggested a host of ways residents can manage their council tax.

Havant leader Cllr Alex Rennie said: ‘This time of year can be a real struggle for people but don’t suffer in silence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two councils are offering advise to residents struggling to pay their council tax. Picture: Marisa Cashill

‘If you are struggling to pay council tax bills there are ways we can help you, depending on your personal circumstances.

‘Have a look at our website or give us a call and you may find there is something we can do to help.

‘The important thing is that you come and talk to us.’

Cllr Charles Louisson, EHDC’s portfolio holder for finance, said that residents should contact their council as soon as possible if they are having difficulties

‘We may be able to spread your payments over a longer period,’ he said.

‘You also might be eligible for Council Tax support and discounts on your Council Tax bill depending on your circumstances.’

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a charity that supports people across the UK with free debt help and community groups - on average they get 2,500 people out of debt every year.

Their services run in partnership with local churches to provide both practical and emotional support.

Jack McDonald, who manages the CAP debt centre in Portsmouth said: ‘At CAP, we welcome the advice from both Havant and East Hampshire council for people to reach out for help if they’re struggling to pay council tax.

‘Poverty can destroy lives; breaking families apart, leaving people isolated from friends, shattering confidence and even leading to suicidal thoughts. This is the case across Hampshire and the whole of the UK.

‘In a just and compassionate society, no one should feel trapped in their own home, scared to open letters, answer the door or take a phone call.

‘Having seen both the immense pressure unmanageable debt can have on people’s mental, physical and emotional health; we at CAP would invite you to be brave and take that first step towards tackling your money problems.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron