County care assistant receives award

A CARE assistant who works for Hampshire County Council has received recognition for all her hard work.

Gill Clements, a carer at Westholme Residential and Nursing Home, has been named as Britain’s Best Care Home worker, at the Great British Care Award finals. In appreciation of all her dedication and great quality of care, she has won national acclaim.

Gill said: ‘I am so thrilled to have been successful in winning the National Care Home Worker of the Year Award.

‘I love my work in caring for our residents.

‘We have such a great team at Westholme, so it’s wonderful to have good news to share about all that we do well.

‘The award feels like a pat on the back for all of us.’

Cllr Liz Fairhurst, from Hampshire County Council, said: ‘I am delighted by Gill’s success.

‘Many people don’t consider the importance of care homes, or people who work in them ,until they have to.

‘Awards like this reinforce how important the care profession is.’