County charity boss passes the baton to its new leadership

THE boss of a county charity has passed his baton on to a new leader after helping the cause double in size over the past five years.

Jim Bettley, general manager of the Blue Lamp Trust, handed over his responsibilities to Theresa Pratt at the end of March.

The trust operates and funds the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Bobby Scheme through profits it makes providing advanced driver training and assessments for taxi operators and individual licence applicants across the UK.

The Bobby Scheme provides a free service to elderly and vulnerable people, including victims of burglary and domestic violence, by sending qualified and police-accredited fitters to offer security advice and install safety equipment in their homes.

Since the scheme started in 1998, its fitters have visited more than 17,000 homes.

Mr Bettley became the trust’s general manager in 2014 after 33 years as a Hampshire police officer.

He said: ‘I’m going to miss working with a fantastic team at the trust, but I won’t miss the commute from Fareham every morning on the M27.’