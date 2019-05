HAMPSHIRE’S economy would be one of the worst hit of any English county if Britain leaves the EU in a customs union, according to a new report.

The independent study by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), predicts that the UK’s national economy would shrink by 3.1 per cent over the next decade.

Hampshire would be 3.3 per cent or £2.8bn smaller a decade after leaving under a customs union.