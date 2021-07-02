After launching in March last year, Waterlooville Care and Share has offered parcels and items for those in need of a helping hand across the town.

Husband and wife team Jamie and Rachel Moore run the operation from their house, stocking items before they are passed on to people that need them.

Now they are asking for votes in this month’s Green Toking Giving scheme at Asda Waterlooville.

Jamie and Rachel Moore at their home in Waterlooville. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Rachel, who works for Williams Trade Supplies as HR and business improvement director, said: ‘We offer assistance to families and individuals who are struggling to make ends meet by providing them with food, toiletries, cleaning products, and children’s toys.

‘We put a shout out on our Facebook group when we’re in need of something, and people drop things off at our house.

‘Then people can come and pick up bags of shopping. We offer a complimentary service alongside the local food banks.’

Jamie, who works as a presenter for Waterlooville’s Flash radio station, added: ‘There’s sometimes tears on the doorstep.’

Jamie and Rachel Moore with some of the things they supply. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Alongside Purbrook Junior Support Association and Age Concern Cowplain, the help bank is on the green token voting scheme in ASDA Waterlooville until July 31.

The scheme has gone digital due to Covid.

Votes can be placed here.

Rachel said: ‘We don’t get any financial support so this would make a huge difference.

‘People can also help by liking the Facebook page.’

Donations are also welcome, and items such as deodorant, baby wipes, washing up liquid, and ketchup are particularly needed.

Rachel added: ‘Ask us about what we’re short of, as we often get donations for things we’ve got lots of - but we can find a home for anything.’

Waterlooville Care and Share has distributed between 1,200 to 1,500 bags of shopping since last March.

The couple set up the group when they realised that there were a lot of local people struggling and going hungry.

Rachel said: ‘We’d been picking up end-of-day waste food from Olio to distribute to people but we saw that the people picking the food up were just hungry and we would ask them what else they needed, taking things out of our cupboards.

‘We saw that there was a real need but realised it was too big and we couldn’t keep taking things out of our cupboards, so we asked people for donations.

‘There was an enormous response from local people and it’s just grown from there. People drop off donations on our doorstep.

‘We hope the need isn’t there for the long term.’

The couple say that they are very busy at the moment, with between 50 to 75 bags being given out every week.

Jamie said: ‘We want to say thank you to all our Facebook supporters who have donated and supported us, The Flash, and Victory Online.’

Help can be requested from the community group using the form on the Care and Share Waterlooville Facebook page.

Alternatively, email [email protected] for more information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron