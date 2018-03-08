Couple trying to run 26 marathons in 26 weeks to take ill daughter to Disneyland

TWENTY-SIX marathons in 26 weeks is the challenge taken up by a couple in order to fundraise for a holiday where dreams come true.

Mat and Pippa Price from Fareham are trying to raise £3,500 to send their best friend Kerry Hobbs and her children to Disneyland Paris as a treat after Kerry’s 18-month-old daughter Alice was diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

Kerry Hobbs and her daughter Alice with Mat Price. Picture: Keith Woodland

Pippa said: ‘Kerry and I have been best friends for nearly 15 years and when she told us last year about Alice I knew we had to do something to bring a little light to their lives.

‘I tried looking at charities that provide wishes for terminally ill children but most only do them for kids over the age of five so Mat and I decided to raise the money ourselves.’

The couple, whose son William is friends with Kerry’s children Bella, five, and Flynn, four, decided to put Mat’s love of running to good use.

Mat, 41, said: ‘A personal goal of mine is to run 100 marathons and I have always wanted a cause to do it for and when Kerry told us about Alice I knew that was the cause I wanted to run for.’

The pair hope to send Kerry and her three children to Disneyland Paris after Alice receives treatment to help with her condition, MPS 1 Hurler, which is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s ability to generate enzymes to break down sugars.

Pippa, 40, said: ‘We hope this trip is something they can look forward to and will be memories of Alice that isn’t in a hospital.’

Kerry first learnt about Alice’s condition at the end of last year.

The 38-year-old from Gosport said: ‘I went for an appointment at Queen Alexandra Hospital and then from there it has been a whirlwind of hospital appointments and now Alice is having bone marrow transplants.’

Alice will then spend three months in isolation with Kerry at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Kerry said: ‘It will be hard but I am overwhelmed by what Pippa and Mat have done for me and I am truly surrounded by a great support network.’

She added: ‘I haven’t told Bella and Flynn yet as for them it will be so far away and right now I need to concentrate on getting Alice better and making sure they are both happy but it is a lovely thought for the future.’

To donate visit gofundme.com/alices-disney-land-paris-adventure