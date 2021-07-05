Founder of the restaurant and cocktail bar Koop+Kraft, George Purnell, wanted to do something to help Cosham based charity Friends Fighting Cancer after seeing the work it does for families who are affected by the disease.

Koop+Kraft will be donating a meal for four every month to the charity, who will decide on a group of people that deserve a meal out, such as volunteers who have put in a lot of work or families that deserve a treat.

Ray Ogilvie, events coordinator at Cosham based charity Friends Fighting Cancer

George, who has also joined the charity’s committee, said: ‘Having been shown so much support during the last year or so, we’ve been thinking about how we can give something back and we’ve wanted to partner with a charity that is working hard and helping people, for a while.

‘This partnership just felt right as it’s a charity I’ve followed for a while and personally know people that have been helped by it.

‘Ray and the team are very transparent with what they do to help people – just by looking at their social media you can see where the money is going, which I think makes them really stand out.’

Friends Fighting Cancer, formerly known as Football For Cancer, work in two ways to help people affected by cancer – by giving grants to help people financially and holding football matches to raise money.

George Purnell, founder of Koop+Kraft in Cowplain, which has partnered with Friends Fighting Cancer

Since it was created in 2008, the organisation has raised over one million pounds for local cancer charities and people.

Ray Ogilvie, the charity’s events coordinator, said: ‘I want to say thank you to Koop+Kraft for their support and help and getting involved, not only on a committee level, but also supporting and allowing us to send families or people who have done incredible amounts of work, to go along once a month and have something to eat.

‘Without their valued support and help, we wouldn’t be able to say thank you to those people.’

Koop+Kraft’s sister company Prepped, a healthy pre-prepared meal company, will also be helping out the charity’s football endeavours by offering players meal discounts.

