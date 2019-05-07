THE FIRST micropub in Fareham will be opening its doors next month, it has been announced.

West Street Alehouse will be serving patrons from 164 West Street, Fareham, on the site left vacant by the Crafty Makery more than three months ago.

The micropub will be owned and run by Steve Willemsem 34, a self-employed builder who is renovating the site himself.

Steve is hoping the pub's emphasis on 'enjoying the flavours' of craft beer will lay to rest any concerns about rowdy customers - after one councillor on Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee expressed concern about 'anti-social behaviour'.

Steve, 34, plans 'a community pub' that offers something 'niche'.

He said: 'We had residents who saw it as just another pub.

'However it’s more of a niche thing.

'Craft beer has really taken off - look at the way Carlsberg has re-branded.

'People want to know more about the provenance of the beer.'

Steve has never run a pub before, but he is marrying into the trade - his future sister-in-law is the landlady of the Four-Ale Taproom in Gosport.

He said: 'The craft beer and taproom community is an incredibly friendly and helpful one.

'And we're nowhere near saturation point in this area.

'If you look at a map of micropubs in the area there's a lot of blank space around Fareham.'

The pub will offer a range of beers on rotations from local breweries, with three cask beers, six keg beers, and four ciders.

One of the first breweries to sign up is Gosport-based Fallen Acorn – formerly the Oakleaf Brewery before it fell into administration.

Spirits will be available, with a selection from the Portsmouth Distillery Company, based at Fort Cumberland in Eastney.

The West Street Alehouse will be open from 3pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, and midday to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

An opening is planned for June.