Craft hub offers people the chance to make a clay poppy at Fareham museum workshops
PEOPLE are being offered the chance to create a symbol of remembrance at a craft club.
The Crafty Makery, an arts and crafts hub that is based in Fareham Shopping Centre, held the first of its poppy making workshops on Saturday.
The community business is encouraging people from all walks of life to take part in its series of events, which will be held every Saturday throughout October in the community room in Westbury Manor Museum in West Street.
It is also offering the facility at its usual shopping centre base, during normal opening times, alongside its wide range of crafts and activities.
Founder of The Crafty Makery Hub Shane Davies said: ‘The Crafty Makery is going on tour during October and we are inviting any group or individual who would like to make a clay poppy to add to our display of poppies as part of this year’s remembrance service in November.
‘We are also looking for groups that meet regularly to contact us and we will provide the materials, equipment and details to allow you to make a poppy for the appeal.’
The Westbury Manor workshops runs every Saturday in October, 11am till 3.30pm. For more details email [email protected]