Craft hub offers people the chance to make a clay poppy at Fareham museum workshops

Pictured is: Clarice Westcoombe, Steve Neville from the The Crafty Makery and Layla Lee making poppies. Picture: Keith Woodland (021021-9)

The Crafty Makery, an arts and crafts hub that is based in Fareham Shopping Centre, held the first of its poppy making workshops on Saturday.

The community business is encouraging people from all walks of life to take part in its series of events, which will be held every Saturday throughout October in the community room in Westbury Manor Museum in West Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is: Sylvia Root, Shane Davies and Pauline Bateman Picture: Keith Woodland (021021-3)

It is also offering the facility at its usual shopping centre base, during normal opening times, alongside its wide range of crafts and activities.

Founder of The Crafty Makery Hub Shane Davies said: ‘The Crafty Makery is going on tour during October and we are inviting any group or individual who would like to make a clay poppy to add to our display of poppies as part of this year’s remembrance service in November.

‘We are also looking for groups that meet regularly to contact us and we will provide the materials, equipment and details to allow you to make a poppy for the appeal.’

Pictured is: unfinished and finished poppies. Picture: Keith Woodland (021021-5)