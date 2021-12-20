Alexandra Rose Care Home in Farlington has been transformed by knitters who have created a range of Christmas decorations to give their home a festive atmosphere.

The talented residents have been hard at work for several months producing their crafts.

Caroline with residents Phyllis and Vera.

As well as streamers, tinsel, and cuddly snowmen, residents have ‘yarn bombed’ their Christmas tree with stitched crackers, candles, and carrots.

Dan Luter, care home manager, said: ‘This has been something that our activity staff have been encouraging and helping our residents achieve over the past few months.

‘Residents of all abilities have contributed to this, some knitting long strips as the tinsel, with others making stars, candles, crackers, pom-poms, carrots, snowmen and even a fairy for the top. We even have knitted streamers for the ceiling.’

‘We decorated the tree last week and our residents were shocked to see how well this has ended up.’

The decorations at Alexandra Rose Care Home.

Now, the care home residents are enjoying the fruits of their labours as they sit around the Christmas tree and enjoy the decorations.

Caroline Good, activities co-ordinator at Alexandra Rose Care Home, has been encouraging the residents to express their creativity by taking up crafty hobbies such as knitting.

Dan added: ‘It was Caroline’s idea a few years back now to encourage residents to start knitting.

Residents Mo, Barbara, and Doris.

‘Due to reduced dexterity, many residents gave this hobby up years ago.

‘Caroline has inspired these residents to create these amazing yarn bombs.

‘Her ideas evolve every year and this is the first Christmas tree yarn bomb the residents have created.

‘No matter the abilities our residents have with knitting, all creations have been used.

Decorations on the yarn-bomed Christmas tree.

‘The snowmen were made using a kind donation of wool and a knitting pattern from a member of the public back in the summer. The idea started from that.’

The front garden of Alexandra Rose Care Home was also yarn bombed during the summer, an annual crafting event enjoyed by the residents.

Visit the home’s website at alexandra-rose.co.uk.

