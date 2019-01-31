Creators of Portsmouth's D-Day Overlord Embroidery will return to the city 

EXPERT embroiderers will visit Portsmouth to pass on their skills as part of D-Day-themed classes.

In the year that the 75th anniversary of D-Day is commemorated, The Royal School of Needlework is collaborating with The D-Day Story in Southsea to teach classes inspired by the 272ft Overlord Embroidery at the museum.

The embroidery was stitched by a team of 20 specialist embroiderers at the Royal School of Needlework, taking over five years to create and completed in January 1974.

It was commissioned by Lord Dulverton of Batsford to commemorate the Normandy landings which started the liberation of occupied France on June 6, 1944 and the Battle of Normandy that summer.

The Royal School of Needlework will teach classes designed for the D-Day Story. The classes will run on March 22 (appliqué), May 24 (blackwork) and July 5 (goldwork).

Dr Susan Kay-Williams, chief executive of the Royal School of Needlework said: ‘We are thrilled to be back alongside the unique Overlord Embroidery in its hometown of Portsmouth and to be using this piece to inspire the art of hand embroidery.

‘Our expert tutors have created a series of stunning designs in three different techniques which are featured in the Embroidery.”

Cllr Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘The Overlord Embroidery is a magnificent piece of work which we're proud to have on display at The D-Day Story. This collaboration with the Royal School of Needlework is really exciting and I'm sure these classes will be really popular.’

Each class costs £84 (plus a kit cost of £25) from 10.45am to 4.45pm. Students will also have the opportunity to view the ‘Overlord Embroidery’ during the day. To book a place, visit www.royal-needlework.org.uk or call 020 3166 6932.