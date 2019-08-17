Crookhorn couple issued with notice to move out days after birth of third child

AFTER giving birth, families are usually flooded with cards, flowers and gifts to celebrate the new baby.

This was not the case for Crookhorn couple Adrianne Banham and Ian Mortimer, who were served with their notice to move out from their landlord two days after their third child was born.

Following a string of complaints about maintenance including three weeks in November with no hot water or heating, the family believe this is the reason they were asked to move out on July 29.

A visit from Havant Borough Council led to an improvement notice being issued to landlord Christopher Pearce, as various hazards have been identified throughout the Oracle Drive property.

This includes risk of falling on decking stairs as they are not level, risk of falling on the decking as supports are rotten and the beams are not secured, and carpet tiles not designed for bathroom use are causing risk of damp and mould in the bathroom.

A council spokesman said: ‘HBC officers have carried out inspections at an address in Waterlooville and served the landlord with an improvement notice.

‘This requires the landlord to resolve issues at the property so that it meets health and safety standards.’

Ian and Adrianne, who have rented the property for two years, were shocked to find an open house at their home advertised on Purple Bricks for one week after the baby was born.

The pair, who have two other children aged two and eight, are feeling the strain of trying to find somewhere else to live.

Ian, 33, said: ‘It’s the added stress of everything. People are disgusted, I’m just more angry. He just does not show any respect towards us or any remorse.

‘I have never come across someone who has no concept of time or consideration to families around him.’

They have contacted the council for housing in case they cannot find private accommodation in time, but are beginning to feel disheartened.

A spokesman said: ‘The council’s housing service team works with residents to resolve their housing situation and the council has a duty to prevent residents from becoming homeless.’

Mr Pearce was approached by The News, but did not wish to comment.