CrossFit centre takes on challenge of 1,000 pull-ups, 1,200 squats, 750 press-ups and more for charity

A FITNESS centre will be putting its members through the pain barrier for a cancer charity.

CrossFit Fareham is hosting the charity fitness event next month in aid of Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield.

To tie in with the ‘Year of the Woman’ campaign, marking 100 years since women won voting rights, to empower and celebrate strong women through fitness. On September 1, 24 Crossfit members will be taking 24 benchmark CrossFit workouts, named after girls, back to back over 24 consecutive one-hour classes.

Members competing will complete in total, through the combination of the different workouts, more than 1,200 squats, 500 sit-ups, 1,000 pull-ups, 750 press-ups, seven miles of running, 1.5 miles of rowing and over 54 tonnes of weight lifted with no sleep and little time in between workouts.

Matthew Beard, CrossFit Fareham director and head coach said: ‘We are really proud to have such a close knit and committed community of members who want to put themselves through hell for 24 hours straight for such a worthwhile charity.’

Breast Cancer Haven Wessex community fundraiser Heidi Rehman said: ‘We are totally in awe of the challenge that the members of CrossFit Fareham are undertaking. Their dedication and enthusiasm to help raise much needed funds and awareness is much appreciated. We wish them all luck.’