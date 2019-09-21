Crunch time for new town Welborne as councillors set to vote on plans

PLANS for a new town are set to be considered by councillors.

Following a public consultation earlier this year, Fareham Borough Council will consider the outline planning application from Buckland Development Ltd for a new community of up to 6,000 homes.

There will be shops and community facilities, offices, schools, parks and open spaces.

It comes after Buckland proposed to cut 600 affordable homes from the plan in order to plug a £30m gap in the redesign of Junction 10 of the M27.

READ MORE: Welborne developer suggests cutting 600 affordable homes from plan to fund £30m gap in M27 junction upgrade budget

Detailed plans for motorway improvements and other changes to the local road network will also be considered alongside the outline plan for Welborne.

The controversial project has seen concerns raised about impact on traffic, education, the environment and health services for the surrounding areas.

In February, Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Southampton Hospitals Trust wrote letters to the developers warning of major problems if nearly £6m was not handed over to help both Trusts cope with the increased demand.

Higher risk to patients, multiple appointment cancellations and longer waiting times were all cited as possible outcomes.

READ MORE: Queen Alexandra Hospital demands £5m from new town Welborne developers over fears of longer waiting times

Chairman of the planning committee, Councillor Nick Walker, said: ‘This is a very significant planning proposal for the Borough, which has attracted a lot of local interest.

‘Residents are welcome to come along to the meeting if they would like to address the Committee or listen to the consideration of the planning application.’

A meeting of the council’s planning committee will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at the Civic Offices. A time is due to be confirmed.

Anyone who would like to speak at the meeting will need to make a deputation request, in writing, to the council by noon on October 14.

Call 01329 824598 or complete the form online at fareham.gov.uk