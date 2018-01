PET lovers have helped to provide more than 5,000 dinners to homeless animals.

Customers shopping at Pets At Home in Fareham were encouraged to donate 50p towards dinners for pets spending the holidays in a rescue centre. A total of £2,523 was raised by the appeal.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: ‘It’s amazing to see that so many people were able to come together and make Christmas special by donating a dinner for those pets without a loving forever home.’