Customers vote for donkey charity

AFTER a record breaking public vote, The Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary has been chosen as cross-Solent ferry firm Red Funnel’s 2018 Charity of the Year.

Red Funnel is hoping to raise £50,000 in donations and funding and will work with the sanctuary throughout 2018 to cover the cost of caring for nearly 100 rescued donkeys and 25 ponies.

Charity manager Derek Needham said: ‘We never dreamt we could win and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us.

‘We have worked incredibly hard to keep this charity alive and this win gives us an opportunity to plan a long-term future for the sanctuary.

‘Our donkeys deserve the best care we can give because they have come to mean so much to the many individuals, schools, residential homes, village organisations and community groups who interact with them.

Red Funnel customers can opt to make a small donation when they make a vehicle booking online.