Cyclist dies in charity ride

A CYCLIST from Chichester died after suffering a cardiac arrest while taking part in RideLondon, event organisers have said.

Nigel Buchan-Swanson, 69, from Chichester, West Sussex, collapsed on Ockley Road near Leith Hill, Surrey, after completing around 56 miles of the 100-mile course in London and Surrey.

He was married with three children and six grandchildren.

His wife Deborah said: ‘Nigel was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. He was a very experienced cyclist and died doing something he loved.’

An event spokeswoman said Mr Buchan-Swanson ‘received immediate treatment from fellow riders and medical personnel at the scene’.

She added: ‘Everyone involved in Prudential RideLondon would like to express our sincere condolences to Nigel's family and friends.

‘No further details will be released and the family has asked for privacy. The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination.’

Thousands of amateur cyclists battled wind and rain during the event on Sunday.

Mr Buchan-Swanson was fundraising for Macmillan and a number of donations are being made following his death.

- Here is his fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-buchan-swanson