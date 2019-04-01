Cyclist suffers serious head injuries after being hit by skip lorry in Portsmouth 

A CYCLIST is in hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a skip lorry.

The 33-year-old woman is receiving treatment at Southampton General Hospital after the incident in Quartermaine Road, Portsmouth.

She was hit by the skip lorry shortly after 11.30am on Friday.

The driver of the skip lorry, a 43-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was uninjured.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with any dash cam footage from the area that morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Cumming, from the Havant Roads Policing Unit, on 101, quoting 44190108874.

