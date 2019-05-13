D-Day 75: 16 fantastic photos from D-Day 50 celebrations in Portsmouth featuring Princess Diana, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Margaret Thatcher and the Queen
PORTSMOUTH will once again be at the centre of the UK's celebrations for the anniversary of the Normandy Landings.
The focal point of the D-Day 75 events will be a ceremony at Southsea Common on June 5. It will not be the first time that our city has been the centrepiece for commemorating the Alias invasion of Europe in World War II. Here are 16 pictures from the D-Day 50 celebrations in Portsmouth.
1. D-Day 50
Bill Clinton during his visit to Portsmouth for the D-Day commemorations in 1994. With the Queen for a banquet at Portsmouth Guildhall
US President Bill Clinton and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile for the cameras during the group photo session at the Guildhall 04 June 1994 prior to a celebratory banquet for the 50th anniversary of D-Day.