D-Day 75: 16 fantastic photos from D-Day 50 celebrations in Portsmouth featuring Princess Diana, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Margaret Thatcher and the Queen 

PORTSMOUTH will once again be at the centre of the UK's celebrations for the anniversary of the Normandy Landings. 

The focal point of the D-Day 75 events will be a ceremony at Southsea Common on June 5. It will not be the first time that our city has been the centrepiece for commemorating the Alias invasion of Europe in World War II. Here are 16 pictures from the D-Day 50 celebrations in Portsmouth. 

Bill Clinton during his visit to Portsmouth for the D-Day commemorations in 1994. With the Queen for a banquet at Portsmouth Guildhall

Bill Clinton during his visit to Portsmouth for the D-Day commemorations in 1994. With the Queen for a banquet at Portsmouth Guildhall
D-Day Commemoration - HM Queen Elizabeth II with Heads of State prior to the Bamquet at The Guildhall, Portsmouth - June 4, 1994

D-Day Commemoration - HM Queen Elizabeth II with Heads of State prior to the Bamquet at The Guildhall, Portsmouth - June 4, 1994
US President Bill Clinton and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile for the cameras during the group photo session at the Guildhall 04 June 1994 prior to a celebratory banquet for the 50th anniversary of D-Day.

US President Bill Clinton and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile for the cameras during the group photo session at the Guildhall 04 June 1994 prior to a celebratory banquet for the 50th anniversary of D-Day.
Remembering the D-Day veterans in June 1994 - the 50th anniversary of the Normandy landings in June 1994

Remembering the D-Day veterans in June 1994 - the 50th anniversary of the Normandy landings in June 1994
