The focal point of the D-Day 75 events will be a ceremony at Southsea Common on June 5. It will not be the first time that our city has been the centrepiece for commemorating the Alias invasion of Europe in World War II. Here are 16 pictures from the D-Day 50 celebrations in Portsmouth.

1. D-Day 50 Bill Clinton during his visit to Portsmouth for the D-Day commemorations in 1994. With the Queen for a banquet at Portsmouth Guildhall JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. D-Day 50 D-Day Commemoration - HM Queen Elizabeth II with Heads of State prior to the Bamquet at The Guildhall, Portsmouth - June 4, 1994 JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. D-Day 50 US President Bill Clinton and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile for the cameras during the group photo session at the Guildhall 04 June 1994 prior to a celebratory banquet for the 50th anniversary of D-Day. AFP/Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. D-Day 50 Remembering the D-Day veterans in June 1994 - the 50th anniversary of the Normandy landings in June 1994 JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more