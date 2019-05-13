PORTSMOUTH will be the focal point of the UK’s D-Day 75 celebrations next month.

A number of events will be run throughout the city throughout the first week of June to mark the anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Queen Elizabeth II is coming to Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The centrepiece will be a ceremony on Southsea Common on June 5 which will be attended by dignitaries, politicians, world leaders and members of the Royal family.

So far here are the ones who have confirmed that they will be in Portsmouth next month. We will regularly update the list the closure we get to the event.

Royal Family

The Queen confirmed last week that she will be attending the ceremony in Southsea.

Portsmouth North MP, and new defence secretary, Penny Mordaunt said: ‘As Defence Secretary and Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North I am immensely proud that Her Majesty The Queen will be present for the commemoration on Southsea Common.

‘For many, she is our strongest link to the Second World War generation and veterans will be delighted she will be present. D-Day 75 will be a memorable occasion and there is no better place in the UK to pay tribute to our Normandy veterans.’

World Leaders

Last month, the White House confirmed that President Trump would be coming to Portsmouth for the D-Day anniversary ceremony on June 5.

A statement said: ‘This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

‘While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.’

The Ministry of Defence have said that senior political leaders from other nations will also be attending the ceremony in Southsea.

British politicians

The same day that it was confirmed that Queen Elizabeth would be coming to Portsmouth on June 5, the MoD also announced that the Prime Minister Theresa May will also be attending the event.

