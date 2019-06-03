A special ceremony was held at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Sunday for the group of veterans sailing across the Channel to Normandy for D-Day 75. The event came as part of the dockyard’s wider D-Day commemorations, held over the course of the weekend. Stokes Bay also commemorated D-Day at the weekend with an array of World War Two displays, events and activities. The D-Day 75 Embarkation event was organised by Gosport Council and the D-Day Fellowship.

D-Day event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The Royal Marines band. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010619-3) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

D-Day event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010619-4) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

D-Day event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010619-5) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

D-Day event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. (l to r), Ted Walker (seven), from Portsmouth with re-enactor Stephen Allnutt. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010619-6) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more