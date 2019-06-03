D-Day 75: Best pictures as Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Stokes Bay kicked off our D-Day commemorations
There was plenty of things to see and do as the D-Day anniversary events began at the weekend.
A special ceremony was held at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard on Sunday for the group of veterans sailing across the Channel to Normandy for D-Day 75. The event came as part of the dockyard’s wider D-Day commemorations, held over the course of the weekend. Stokes Bay also commemorated D-Day at the weekend with an array of World War Two displays, events and activities. The D-Day 75 Embarkation event was organised by Gosport Council and the D-Day Fellowship.
D-Day event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The Royal Marines band. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010619-3)