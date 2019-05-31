LEADERS from across the world have announced that they are coming to Portsmouth for the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony.

Portsmouth is the national focal point of the commemorative events for the remembrance of the Normandy Landings at the start of next month.

The centre piece of the D-Day 75 anniversary is a ceremony which is set to take place on Southsea Common on Wednesday, June 5.

It is set to be attended by the Queen as well as the Prime Minister, President Trump and other world leaders, including the French President and German Chancellor.

Now the Canadian government has announced that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be coming to Portsmouth on June 5.

The Canadian Prime Minister will join a number of other World Leaders in Portsmouth. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

He is set to attend a number of D-Day event in Europe between June 4 and June 7 including the ceremony on Southsea Common as well as Juno Beach, and Paris.

Mr Trudeau said: ‘We owe an immeasurable debt to the veterans, the fallen, and all their loved ones who served and sacrificed during the Second World War.

‘As we mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, we come together to honour the Allied troops who came ashore that day and changed the course of history.’

While the Norweigan Embassy in London also confirmed that they will be sending dignitaries to the event in Portsmouth next week.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is set to attend the ceremony alongside Ambassador Wegger Christian Strømme.