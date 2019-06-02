A CLASSIC Disney film will be shown on the big screen in Southsea this week.

The common will be transformed into an open air cinema on Friday evening with Bedknobs and Broomsticks set to be screened.

Bedknobs and broomsticks will be shown on the big screen in Southsea Common

The 1971 musical, starring Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson, is about three children who are evacuated from London during the Second World War and discover they have been sent to live with a witch – but a good one.

Together with the witch and the aid of a magic bed, the children travel to an undersea kingdom, stop a Nazi invasion and have other adventures.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks mixes live action and animation for a bewitchingly good time.

The film will be shown on the big screen which is being put on Southsea Common for the upcoming D-Day anniversary events this week.

It will begin at 7pm on Friday night – so make sure you get down early to claim a good spot.

The screening of Bedknobs and Broomsticks follows a concert featuring Military Concert band, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and a specially formed young person’s choir performing a composition by James Olsen, inspired by reminiscences of D-Day veterans.

Southsea Common will be at the centre of D-Day events over the coming days including the 75th anniversary ceremony being held on Wednesday.