DONALD Trump has said he is ‘looking very much forward’ to his state visit after landing in the UK.

The President took to Twitter to share his excitement for his trip to Britain after Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport, Essex, this morning.

He tweeted: ‘I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now.’

Mr Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump are due to visit Portsmouth on Wednesday for the D-Day 75 ceremony on Southsea Common.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: ‘The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019.’