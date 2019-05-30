PORTSMOUTH is facing a wash out during the D-Day 75 ceremony next week, according to early forecasts.

The city is set to be the focal point of the commemorative events in the UK as the world prepares to mark the anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Queen Elizabeth II is coming to Portsmouth for the D-Day ceremony on June 5. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A ceremony will be held on Southsea Common on June 5 which is set to be attended by the Queen, President Trump, the Prime Minister, Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and other major world leaders.

The Met Office has issued it’s long-range forecast for next week and is predicting a downpour in Portsmouth on the day of the ceremony.

Here’s what the early prediction is saying:

June 3

The week of the D-Day anniversary will begin with a mild start on Monday. Temperatures will hit a max of 15C and there will be sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

June 4

On Tuesday the Met Office is predicting there will be rain, so if you are attending any D-Day events on this day you will want to bring a coat or an umbrella.

Forecasters have said that there will be sunny intervals changing to heavy showers by late morning, with a max temperature of 14C.

June 5

For the anniversary ceremony on Southsea Common, it is looking like rain could put a dampner on celebrations.

The Met Office is predicting that there will be sunny intervals changing to heavy showers by late morning, with rain beginning at 10am and lasting until mid-afternoon.