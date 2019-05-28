RESIDENTS are being warned that there will be a number of road closures in place next week during the D-Day 75 commemorations.

Portsmouth will be the focal point for the national celebrations on the anniversary of the Normandy Landings next week.

Preparations for the D-Day commemorations have started to take place on Southsea Common, on Tuesday, May 21. Picture: Sarah Standing (210519-7982)

A ceremony will be held on Southsea Common on Wednesday, June 5, which will be attended by the Queen, the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump.

As part of the security protocols for that event, fencing has been put up around the common.

Portsmouth City Council have confirmed that a number of hard and soft road closures will be in place from June 4 to June 5.

Here is what residents need to know:

Hard road closures

These are road closures that use security barriers to prevent all vehicle access.

These are called 'hard road closures' and are designed to stop any vehicles from getting close to the event site.

This includes vehicles belonging to people living and working in the area.

Meaning that there will be no vehicle access to roads with hard road closures for residents or businesses after 8am on Tuesday, June 4, unless prior arrangements have been made with Hampshire Constabulary or there is an emergency.

Access will be in place for the emergency services throughout.

The roads will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Here is the full list of hard road closures:

- Pier Road

- Gordon Road

- Pembroke Road at the very eastern end

- Western Parade

- Duisburg Way

- Clarence Parade west of Palmerston Rd

- Avenue de Caen

- Auckland Road West between Clarence Parade and the Apsley House

- Clarence Esplanade

- Jack Cockerill Way

- The Dell

The council have said that the roads will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so on June 5 but closures could be in place for the whole day.

When will security barriers be installed?

The barriers needed to help enforce the hard road closures will be installed between today (May 28) and Thursday (May 30).

The council are warning that this will cause some disruption to traffic, however they will only take a short time to install at each location.

Work to remove the barriers will take place between June 10 and June 13.

Soft road closures

As well as the hard road closures which will be in place from June 4, there will also be some soft road closures in Southsea next week.

These are designed to restrict access to the seafront and will come into place at 7am on June 5.

Residents and businesses in roads affected by soft road closures will still be able to gain access and park, but they will have to go through a security checkpoint and may only have access from one end of the road.

Roads with soft closures are:

- Nightingale Road

- Shaftesbury Road

- Ashburton Road

- Elphinstone Road

- Serpentine Road

- Osborne Road

- Netley Road

- Auckland Road West between Palmerston Road and the Apsley House

Car park closures

The city council have announced that a number of car parks along the seafront will be shut from 12.01am on Monday, June 3.

These include:

- Clarence Pier

- Seafront, The Esplanade

- D-Day Story Museum

- Southsea Common

- Pyramids

Canoe Lake car park will also be closed from 12.01am on June 5.

The council have also said that they will have to remove all cars that are left in these car parks once they are closed.

Car parks will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so on June 5 but they could be in place for the whole day.