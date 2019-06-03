Donald Trump will be in our city on June 5 for the D-Day anniversary ceremony on Southsea Common as part of his state visit to the UK. We asked our readers which places he should visit while in Portsmouth for the day, if he gets a break from his offfical business, and here are your suggestions.

1. Have a fry up at Bridge Cafe One of our reader suggested that President Trump should start his day right by having a fry up at Bridge Cafe in Fratton, to get a taste of the local cuisine.

2. Go for a night out at HB Safe to say this would be a memorable night out on the town. One of our readers suggested he take a trip to HB while he is in town.

3. Have a locally brewed beer Peter Sugrue suggested that Donald Trump should visit the Staggeringly Good Brewery for a pint while he is in the city.

4. Get a tan in Fratton It does seem like Trump loves a good tan, so Tony Worrall's suggestion that he visits 'Fratton tanning salon' does make sense. Consol is on the corner of Fratton Road and Arundel Street.

