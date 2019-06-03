The places Trump should visit

D-Day 75: Here are the places YOU think President Donald Trump should visit in Portsmouth this week

THE President of America has landed in the UK and will be coming to Portsmouth in just under 48 hours time. 

Donald Trump will be in our city on June 5 for the D-Day anniversary ceremony on Southsea Common as part of his state visit to the UK. We asked our readers which places he should visit while in Portsmouth for the day, if he gets a break from his offfical business, and here are your suggestions. 

One of our reader suggested that President Trump should start his day right by having a fry up at Bridge Cafe in Fratton, to get a taste of the local cuisine.

1. Have a fry up at Bridge Cafe

Safe to say this would be a memorable night out on the town. One of our readers suggested he take a trip to HB while he is in town.

2. Go for a night out at HB

Peter Sugrue suggested that Donald Trump should visit the Staggeringly Good Brewery for a pint while he is in the city.

3. Have a locally brewed beer

It does seem like Trump loves a good tan, so Tony Worrall's suggestion that he visits 'Fratton tanning salon' does make sense. Consol is on the corner of Fratton Road and Arundel Street.

4. Get a tan in Fratton

