D-Day 75: Here are the places YOU think President Donald Trump should visit in Portsmouth this week
THE President of America has landed in the UK and will be coming to Portsmouth in just under 48 hours time.
Donald Trump will be in our city on June 5 for the D-Day anniversary ceremony on Southsea Common as part of his state visit to the UK. We asked our readers which places he should visit while in Portsmouth for the day, if he gets a break from his offfical business, and here are your suggestions.
1. Have a fry up at Bridge Cafe
One of our reader suggested that President Trump should start his day right by having a fry up at Bridge Cafe in Fratton, to get a taste of the local cuisine.