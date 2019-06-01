RESIDENTS across the Portsmouth area will begin to mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings this weekend.
A number of events are set to take place across our region, including at the Historic Dockyard and at Stokes Bay in Gosport.
If you are looking for ways to commemorate D-Day this weekend, here is an hour-by-hour guide to what is going on over the coming days.
Saturday, June 1
10am – 5pm: D-Day revisted at Historic Dockyard featuring re-enactments, music and Second World War ships.
10am – 10.30am: Performance by children from Alverstoke and Gomer junior school in Stokes Bay.
10.30am – 5pm: Arena displays including soldiers’ drill and weapons demonstrations.
10.30am – 11am: Theatrical production of Five Beaches.
11am - 11.30am: The Kilted Tommy story at the living history site.
11.30am – 12.30pm: Sailpast and Battle of Britain memorial flight flypast.
12.30pm – 1pm: Gosport D-Day Fellowship talk.
1pm – 1.30pm: Infantry weapons display.
1.30pm – 2pm: Travellin’ Shredders ukulele band’s performance.
2pm – 2.45pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band tribute to Glen Miller.
2.45pm – 3pm: Large calibre gun firing.
3pm – 3.30pm: Five Beaches theatrical performance.
4pm – 4.45pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band again, performing songs from the 40s.
7pm – 10.30pm: Ticketed 1940s dance.
Sunday, June 2
10am – 5pm: D-Day revisted at Historic Dockyard featuring re-enactments, music and Second World War ships.
10am – 10.30am: Kilted Tommy story at Stokes Bay.
10.30am – 5pm: Arena displays including soldiers’ drill and weapons demonstrations.
10.45am – 11.30am: Memorial service at Candian Monument, Stokes Bay.
10.30am – 12.30pm: Brass band Candian Monument/ marching to event field.
Afternoon: Battle of Britain memorial flight flypast.
12.30pm – 12.45pm: Landing craft display.
12.45pm – 1.15pm: Solent City Chorus Largue musical pavilion.
1.25pm – 1.45pm: Gosport D-Day Fellowship talk.
1.45pm – 2.15pm: Infantry weapons display.
2.15pm – 3pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band tribute to Glen Miller.
3pm – 3.45pm: Paul Pilott, Louise Heyler and Friends’ choir.
3.30pm – 3.45pm: Kilted Tommy story
3.45pm – 4.15pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band tribute to Glen Miller.
4.15pm – 4.45pm: Gosport She choir show.
4.45pm – 5pm: Large calibre gun firing.
5pm: Event closes at Historic Dockyard and Stokes Bay.