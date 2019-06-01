Have your say

RESIDENTS across the Portsmouth area will begin to mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings this weekend.

A number of events are set to take place across our region, including at the Historic Dockyard and at Stokes Bay in Gosport.

Handout photo issued by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) of RNP Ben Coomber with D-Day veterans, Ron Cross, 98 (centre) and Bob Jones, 94, during the CWGC Voices of liberation photo call in Portsmouth. Picture: CWGC/PA Wire

If you are looking for ways to commemorate D-Day this weekend, here is an hour-by-hour guide to what is going on over the coming days.

Saturday, June 1

10am – 5pm: D-Day revisted at Historic Dockyard featuring re-enactments, music and Second World War ships.

10am – 10.30am: Performance by children from Alverstoke and Gomer junior school in Stokes Bay.

10.30am – 5pm: Arena displays including soldiers’ drill and weapons demonstrations.

10.30am – 11am: Theatrical production of Five Beaches.

11am - 11.30am: The Kilted Tommy story at the living history site.

11.30am – 12.30pm: Sailpast and Battle of Britain memorial flight flypast.

12.30pm – 1pm: Gosport D-Day Fellowship talk.

1pm – 1.30pm: Infantry weapons display.

1.30pm – 2pm: Travellin’ Shredders ukulele band’s performance.

2pm – 2.45pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band tribute to Glen Miller.

2.45pm – 3pm: Large calibre gun firing.

3pm – 3.30pm: Five Beaches theatrical performance.

4pm – 4.45pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band again, performing songs from the 40s.

7pm – 10.30pm: Ticketed 1940s dance.

Sunday, June 2

10am – 5pm: D-Day revisted at Historic Dockyard featuring re-enactments, music and Second World War ships.

10am – 10.30am: Kilted Tommy story at Stokes Bay.

10.30am – 5pm: Arena displays including soldiers’ drill and weapons demonstrations.

10.45am – 11.30am: Memorial service at Candian Monument, Stokes Bay.

10.30am – 12.30pm: Brass band Candian Monument/ marching to event field.

Afternoon: Battle of Britain memorial flight flypast.

12.30pm – 12.45pm: Landing craft display.

12.45pm – 1.15pm: Solent City Chorus Largue musical pavilion.

1.25pm – 1.45pm: Gosport D-Day Fellowship talk.

1.45pm – 2.15pm: Infantry weapons display.

2.15pm – 3pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band tribute to Glen Miller.

3pm – 3.45pm: Paul Pilott, Louise Heyler and Friends’ choir.

3.30pm – 3.45pm: Kilted Tommy story

3.45pm – 4.15pm: Kalamazoo Dance Band tribute to Glen Miller.

4.15pm – 4.45pm: Gosport She choir show.

4.45pm – 5pm: Large calibre gun firing.

5pm: Event closes at Historic Dockyard and Stokes Bay.