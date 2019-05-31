RESIDENTS are being warned that bin collections will be affected next week due to the extra security measures in place for D-Day 75.

Portsmouth City Council announced earlier this week that there will be a series of road closures in place from Tuesday onwards in parts of Southsea.

Bin collections will be affected by D-Day 75 security protocols

The mixture of hard and soft closures are being enforced due to the heightened security measures required for the D-Day 75 commemorative ceremony being held on Southsea Common on Wednesday.

World leaders such as President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister, Chancellor Merkel, President Macron and more as well as the Queen will be attending the event in our city on June 5.

The city council are also now warning residents in Southsea that their bin collections could be affected as a result of the heightened security in the area early next week.

In a statement on its website, PCC said: ‘The security arrangements for D-Day commemorations on Wednesday 5 June mean we will not have access to do rubbish collections as normal.

‘We have been advised we will only be able to collect rubbish early in the morning so please make sure you put your rubbish out by 6.30am, or the night before.’

Portsmouth is at the centre of the national commemoration for the anniversary of the Normandy Landings at the start of June and events will be running across the city from Saturday until Sunday, June 9 including a free firework display on the common.