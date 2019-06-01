D-Day 75: How Southsea Common has been transformed ahead of Donald Trump's visit for D-Day ceremony
SOUTHSEA Common has been completely transformed ahead of the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony.
World leaders from around the globe including Donald Trump, the Queen, the Canadian and Australian PMs and the German chancellor are all attending the commemorative event on June 5. Security protocols have been heightened and these pictures show how the area has changed ahead of the ceremony.
D Day preparations underway on Southsea Common. Picture: (310519-2)