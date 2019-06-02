D-Day 75: Map of ceremony site reveals no-go zones, public entrance and fun fair attractions

A MAP has been released showing where the public can and can’t go during the D-Day 75 ceremony this week.

Southsea Common will play host to the national commemorative event for the UK on Wednesday.

Map of D-Day 75 ceremony site. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

It will be attended by the Queen, President Trump, Theresa May and other major world leaders as well as D-Day veterans.

Security protocols have been heightened for the event with two fences being put up, including a solid steel one around the ceremony site.

Portsmouth City Council have released a map which shows where the public entrance is as well as where the no-go zones will be.

Members of the public will have to go through security checks to get through the first set of fencing around the common.

This entrance will be near Duisburg Way, while the map also shows that huge chunks of the area will be enclosed with no public access.

The council’s event map for June 5 also reveals that there will be a fun fair and simulators on Southsea Common during the day.

Other areas with no public access on the day of the D-Day 75 ceremony include Southsea Castle.

While Pyramids Centre is set to be closed for two days next week between June 4 and June 5.