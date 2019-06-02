PORTSMOUTH is set to be the focal point of the UK’s national commemorations for the D-Day 75 anniversary.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the city next week with events running until June 9.

Portsmouth will be the focal point of the country's D-Day 75 celebrations. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

If you are planning on coming to Portsmouth throughout the start of June and in particular for the D-Day 75 ceremony on June 5, there are a number of travel details you need to be aware of.

The Queen, the Prime Minister, President Trump and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are set to attend the event on Southsea Common, along with other world leaders.

Here is what you need to know about getting to the ceremony at Southsea Common.

What do drivers need to know?

There will be a significant number of road closures in place throughout Southsea from June 4 until after the ceremony on June 5.

So if you are planning on heading into the city by car next week be aware that there is limited parking in the city, especially with a number of car parks being closed for the event.

Portsmouth City Council are advising visitors to park outside the city and use the park and ride or public transport.

Here are your options:

D-Day 75 park and ride

The D-Day 75 Park and Ride is completely free and will run on June 5 only.

It will be located at the King George V playing fields and there will be shuttle buses running frequently from 8am to 8pm, taking visitors into the city.

Portsmouth park and ride

The standard park and ride for the city is located at the entrance to the city on the M275.

It costs £4 per vehicle and buses run into Portsmouth every 15 minutes. Up to five people can travel using one ticket.

The nearest stop to the event is The Hard Interchange and there will be signs and volunteers to help you follow the route.

It will take about 20 minutes to walk from The Hard to the event site.

There will be a free shuttle bus from The Hard for veterans and those with a disability.

Use the Gosport ferry

If you are driving from the west,you could park in Gosport and take the four and a half minute ferry journey from Gosport to The Hard Interchange at Portsmouth Harbour.

There are a large number of public car parks in walking distance of the ferry terminal at Gosport.

Ferries run every seven and a half minutes during peak times (every 15 minutes off-peak) from 5.30am until midnight.

What about parking?

On June 5 you will be able to park at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham, where the D-Day 75 park and ride will be.

You will also be able to park in Castle Fields from June 6 to June 9 if you are planning on attending any other D-Day events in the city.

The car park will cost £10, and is free for veterans and blue badge holders with proof of identification.

It will be open:

- Thursday 6 June: 8am - TBC

- Friday 7 June: 9am to 10pm

- Saturday 8 June: 8am - 11.30pm

- Sunday 9 June: 8am - 6.30pm

How to get to event by train

If you are planning on coming to Portsmouth by train on June 5, then the closest train station to the event site is Portsmouth Harbour – not Portsmouth and Southsea - it is a 22 minute walk away.

Volunteers with high-vis jackets will be located at the Harbour Station and on the walking route to help guide you on your way.

What if I’m coming by ferry?

If you are a resident on the Isle of Wight, or if you have decided to stay on the island at the time of the D-Day 75 anniversary, you can use the Hovercraft to travel to the city.

Hovertravel is offering 75 per cent off travel for veterans for D-Day events, and free tickets for D-Day 75 veterans.

There will be changes to services on June 5, please check with Hovertravel for the latest information as well as Wightlink ferries website for travel updates on the day.

How to get to D-Day ceremony by coach?

National Express and other coach companies run direct services from London, Bristol, Birmingham, Heathrow and other locations around the country to Portsmouth daily.

All these services will call at the Hard Interchange by Portsmouth Harbour railway station.

Volunteers with high-vis jackets will be located at the station and on the walking route to help guide you on your way.