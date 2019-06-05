RESIDENTS are being warned against using their cars to drive into the city on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Portsmouth City Council are advising that people to walk, cycle, use public transport or take advantage of the free event park-and-ride at King George V playing fields in Cosham.

Vehicles that have not been removed from the restricted parking areas around Southsea Common in time are towed away by vehicle recovery specialists. Photographs taken on Western Parade, Southsea. Picture: Morten Watkins/Solent News & Photo Agency

An influx of visitors to the city is expected on Wednesday, with estimations of up to 60,000, as Portsmouth hosts the national commemorative event on Southsea Common.

The event, organised by the MoD on behalf of the government, will see veterans and heads of state attend a ceremony commemorating the events of June 1944.

Workers across the city are being encouraged not to drive into the city on the day and if possible to work from other locations.

Preparations for the D-Day commemorations are well underway on Southsea Common. Picture: (210519-9778)

Families are also being encouraged to walk, bike or scoot to school to avoid using the car.

Visitors to the city are also being advised to use public transport or the event park-and-ride, which will be signed from the M27.

Security barriers have been put in place and there will be road closures in the south of the city from 4 June to 5 June. Other roads will not be closed but some will have parking restrictions.

Before drivers leave their cars, they are being urged to check signs to make sure parking is still allowed.