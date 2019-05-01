Have your say

THE famous Red Arrows are set to take part in the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Portsmouth will be the focal point of the UK’s commemoration of the Normandy Landings next month.

Red Arrows are coming to Portsmouth for D-Day 75. Picture: Richard Davies of Stubbington.

President Donald Trump will be coming to the city for the celebrations on June 5.

There will be a number of other D-Day events taking place in Portsmouth from June 5 to June 9 for the 75th anniversary of the military operation.

As part of this the RAF’s famous Red Arrows will be doing a flying display above the city.

Here’s what you need to know:

When are the Red Arrows coming?

The UK’s national commemoration event for the D-Day 75 anniversary will take place in Portsmouth on June 5.

The Red Arrow display will take place on the afternoon of June 5.

Where will they fly over?

The Red Arrows will carry out a flying display over Southsea Common, which will be the focal point of the D-Day events on June 5.

Fingers crossed the weather will hold out and the display will be easily seen.

Will other aircraft fly over Portsmouth?

The national D-Day 75 event will begin in Portsmouth on June 5 with a major national commemorative event on Southsea Common, including a flypast of 26 RAF aircraft – including Spitfire.

So the sky above the city will be very busy on June 5.

Stick with us for all of the D-Day 75 coverage over the coming month and during the anniversary week itself!