D-Day 75: Royal Mail unveil special D-Day stamps to mark anniversary of Normandy Landings

A set of stamps is being issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, showing images of soldiers, aircraft and assault beaches.

The 11 stamps also feature British paratroopers synchronising watches prior to take-off and commandos leaving their landing craft and wading ashore on Juno.

Royal Mail handout photo of a stamp featuring soldiers wading ashore on Juno beach during the D-Day landings, one of the new stamps that will be issued to commemorate D-Day. Picture: Royal Mail/PA Wire

Royal Mail said it consulted with the Spirit of Normandy Trust and Imperial War Museums on the stamp issue.

Portsmouth is set to be at the centre of the D-Day 75 anniversary events in the UK over the coming days, including a ceremony on Southsea Common that will be attended by the US President, the Queen and other World Leaders.

READ MORE: D-Day 75 TV details: BBC announces full details of D-Day TV coverage

Richard Palusinski, chairman of the Spirit of Normandy Trust, said: ‘D-Day was one of the most significant events of the 20th century and had a massive impact on world history.

Stamp featuring paratroopers synchronising their watches during the D-Day landings, one of the new stamps that will be issued to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Royal Mail/PA Wire

‘It is fitting that those who participated in securing the freedom we now enjoy should be remembered by the issue of these excellent special stamps.’

READ MORE: D-Day 75: When is D-Day and what happened during the Normandy invasion?

Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: ‘The Allied assault of D-Day and Operation Overlord would prove to be one of the key turning points of the war.

‘Seventy-five years on, as these events pass from memory into history, our new stamps pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all those who took part.’

The stamps will be on sale from June 6.