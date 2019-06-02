THE council has announced that a number of car parks in the city will be closed from the early hours of the morning.

Five of the parking facilities in Southsea will be shut from 12.01am tomorrow as the heavy security protocols come into place across the area ahead of the D-Day 75 anniversary.

Preparations for the D-Day commemorations are well underway on Southsea Common. Picture: (210519-9774)

Residents and visitors are being warned that any vehicles left in them will be removed.

The following car parks will be shut from the early hours of tomorrow:

- Clarence Pier

- Seafront, The Esplanade

- D-Day Story Museum

- Southsea Common

- Pyramids

In addition Canoe Lake car park will be closed from 12.01am on Wednesday ahead of the D-Day ceremony which is being held on Southsea Common later that day.

Veterans, the Queen and major world leaders including President Donald Trump are all set to attend the commemorative event.

On its website, the city council have wrote: ‘We have to remove all cars that are left in these car parks once they are closed.

‘Car parks will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so on Wednesday 5 June, but they could be in place for the whole day.

‘All on-street parking, including pay and display, will be available as normal until road closures are in place.’