ALL eyes will be on Portsmouth this week as the city hosts the UK’s national commemorative ceremony to mark 75 years since the D-Day invasion.

Hundreds of veterans as well as the Queen and major world leaders including US President Donald Trump are set to attend the event on Southsea Common on Wednesday.

Handout photo issued by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) of RNP Ben Coomber with D-Day veterans, Ron Cross, 98 (centre) and Bob Jones, 94, during the CWGC Voices of liberation photo call in Portsmouth. Picture: CWGC/PA Wire

The ceremony itself will be behind a solid steel fence but it will be broadcast live so non-VIPs will be able to see what is happening.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the D-Day 75 ceremony and what time does it start?

The national commemorative event on Southsea Common is happening on Wednesday, June 5.

It will take place at 11.30am – so make sure to put it in the diary or set a reminder for yourself. You won’t want to miss it.

How can I watch it?

If you are lucky enough to have been given an invite to the ceremony, you will be able to see it with your own eyes on Southsea Common.

However for the majority of us, we will have to watch it on the TV.

If you want to get more of an atmosphere, it will be shown on a big screen in the designated public area on Southsea Common.

Coverage will be on BBC One and it will start at 9.15am and will run until 1pm.

Huw Edwards will anchor the broadcast from a studio on Southsea Common.

The programme will be called D-Day 75: A Tribute to Heroes.