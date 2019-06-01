A SPECTACULAR firework display is planned as part of the D-Day 75 anniversary next week.

It will take place on the seafront on the evening of Saturday, June 8, as part of the multi-day celebration due to be held in the city – and it will be free to watch.

There will be a spectacular firework display as part of D-Day 75 anniversary. Picture: Trev Harman

Portsmouth will be the focal point for the D-Day commemorations in the UK with a ceremony taking place in Southsea on June 5 as well as a number of events running until Sunday, June 9.

The fireworks will be set off on the water, behind the war memorial, providing a beautiful view for onlookers from the common.

READ MORE: D-Day 75: Fencing has started to go up around Southsea Common ahead of D-Day 75 anniversary

The display will follow the Sunset Concert for Heroes – a free concert, featuring performances from the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir, the D-Day Darlings and the Royal Marines Association Concert Band.

Portsmouth City Council revealed that it is set to begin at 10pm next Saturday.

Gunwharf Quays have announced that they will be providing the fireworks for the display on June 8.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager for the outlet centre, said: ‘Our city is set to host an incredible schedule of commemorative events from June 5 to June 9 and we are delighted to be able to support with a stunning fireworks display hosted on Southsea Common, rounding off Saturday in style.

‘The commemorations are such an important part of our city’s heritage, and with that in mind, we have made the decision to provide the fireworks display in place of our annual fireworks extravaganza in November.

‘We hope to welcome the many thousands of visitors who love our waterfront displays, to view our best display yet.’

Visitors to Southsea Common will enjoy a spectacular display. Set off from the water, it has been designed especially for the event and will be set to a nostalgic soundtrack.

Yvonne continues: ‘We are expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to Portsmouth as part of the D-Day commemorations, showcasing our great city to a global audience.

‘Hosting events such as this will have a positive impact on the city, encouraging return visitors and helping to boost our local economy.’

READ MORE: D-Day veteran was wished a 22nd birthday as he flew into France for the D-Day operation

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader Portsmouth City Council added: 'The scale of D-Day 75 is unprecedented, with Portsmouth at the heart of commemorations, providing the back-drop for the government's event on June 5 and our own programme of events from June 6 to June 9.

‘The fireworks on Saturday evening, which Gunwharf Quays are kindly providing will bring to a close a fantastic day end evening of events in honour of our Normandy veterans.

‘We hope that lots of people join us on Southsea Common to enjoy the events and mark this historic anniversary with us.’

The D-Day fireworks display is free and requires no ticket.