THE iconic Red Arrows will be flying in the skies above Portsmouth multiple times over the coming week.

Our city will be the national focal point for the upcoming D-Day 75 commemorative events, including a ceremony on Southsea Common on June 5.

Red Arrows over Old Portsmouth

The Red Arrows will be taking part in a display as well as two flyovers in the skies over the next seven days.

Now the timings when residents will be able to see the famed RAF aircraft have been confirmed.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader Portsmouth City Council said: ‘The scale of D-Day 75 is unprecedented with Portsmouth at the heart of commemorations on 5 June.

‘The city will provide the back drop for the armed forces to mark this historic occasion and, most importantly, to pay tribute to veterans and their comrades.’

Here’s what you need to know:

When are the Red Arrows coming?

The UK’s national commemoration event for the D-Day 75 anniversary will take place in Portsmouth on June 5.

The Red Arrow display will take place on the afternoon of June 5.

If you are not able to make it on Wednesday, the RAF aircraft will be flying over the city again on Saturday, June 8.

What time can I see the Red Arrows?

The RAF planes will take part in the flyover featuring 25 planes old and new including the spitfire at approximately 12.45pm on June 5.

The Red Arrows will then do a display in the skies above Southsea Common at 4.15pm.

On June 8, the Red Arrows will flyover the city once again – this will be at 3.45pm.