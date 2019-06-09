The Red Arrows flypast.'Picture: Keith Woodland (080619-150)

D-Day anniversary: 22 great pictures from the Portsmouth Revival on Southsea Common

Here’s a flavour of what went on for the D-Day anniversary yesterday on Southsea Common. 

The Portsmouth Revival saw a Red Arrows flypast, performances, wartime vehicles and spectacular fireworks.

Fireworks over the war memorial'(080619-287)

1. Fireworks

Fireworks over the war memorial'(080619-280)

2. Fireworks

Fireworks over the war memorial'(080619-265)

3. Fireworks

(080619-238)

4. Fireworks

