D-Day anniversary: Best pictures from the D-Day 75 commemorative service in Portsmouth
The eyes of millions of people around the world were on Portsmouth this morning as the city hosted the UK’s national D-Day 75 commemorative service.
The service included readings by veterans and political leaders, musical performances and re-enactments from D-Day. Here are some of the best pictures from today’s service.
Veterans gather on stage at the D-day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019 in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth. Picture: JACK HILL/AFP/Getty Images
Performers dressed as soldiers perform during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Guests watch during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
