IT is the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings this week.

To mark the occasion, Portsmouth is set to be at the centre of the commemorative events in the UK over the coming days.

(left to right) Philip May, Prime Minister Theresa May, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales and attend the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance, Bayeux Cathedral, France, as part of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Southsea Common is set to hold an anniversary ceremony on Wednesday as well as a number of other D-Day 75 events throughout the rest of the week.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader Portsmouth City Council said: ‘The scale of D-Day 75 is unprecedented with Portsmouth at the heart of commemorations on 5 June. The city will provide the back drop for the armed forces to mark this historic occasion and, most importantly, to pay tribute to veterans and their comrades.

‘Our D-Day Stone memorial service on Thursday 6 June will be especially poignant this year as we mark the 75 anniversary with veterans from across the country and we hope people will join us at the D-Day Stone, Southsea Esplanade on 6 June as we remember the sacrifices made by so many who departed from Portsmouth on D-Day in 1944.’

Here is the full timetable of all the events going on over the coming days:

D-Day 75 Red Arrows Southsea. Picture: Amanda Morby

Thursday, June 6

From 7am there will be coverage of D-Day 75 show live from Normandy on the big screen on Southsea Common.

Also shown on the big screen will be the Unveiling of the Normandy Memorial at 7.25am, the Bayeux Cathedral Service at 10am and Bayeux Cemetery Service at 11.15am.

There are plenty of D-Day events going on this week. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010619-1)

While at 10.50am there will be Portsmouth City Council and Royal British Legion’s D-Day 75 memorial service at the D-Day Stone on Southsea Esplanade.

This will be proceeded by the Veterans' parade marching from Canoe Lake Car Park at 10.30am with The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines and a platoon of Royal Marines Cadets to the D-Day Stone.

Friday, June 7

- 9am – Public event opens Southsea Common

- 10.30am – Portsmouth Music Hub performing a special composition, main stage, Southsea Common

- 5.15pm to 6pm – Military Concert band perform, main stage, Southsea Common

- 6.25pm to 6.55pm – Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and a specially formed young person’s choir performing a composition by James Olsen, inspired by reminiscences of D-Day veterans and the D-Day Story - main stage, Southsea Common

- 7pm – Bedknobs and Broomsticks, main stage, big screen, Southsea Common

- 10pm – Public event closes

Saturday, June 8

- 9am – Public event opens Southsea Common

- 10.30am to 11am – Royal Marines marching band, Arena

- 11am to 11.30am – Vintage and Military vehicle display, arena

- 12pm to 6pm – Community performances, main stage

- 12.30pm to 1.30pm – RAF working dogs

- 3.45pm – Red arrows flypast

- 7.30pm to 10pm – Heroes concert

- 7.30pm to 8pm – Military Wives Choir

- 8.25pm to 9pm – Royal marines association concert band

- 9.25pm to 10pm – D-Day Darlings

- 10pm to 10.15pm – Fireworks display, Southsea Common, supported by Gunwharf Quays

- 11pm – Public event closes

Sunday, June 9

- 9am – Public event opens Southsea Common

- 11.30am 12pm – Vintage and Military vehicle display, arena

- 12pm to 5pm – Community performances, main stage

- 3pm to 4pm – Vintage and Military vehicle display, arena

- 6pm – Public event closes.

