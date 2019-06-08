D-Day anniversary: High winds ground aircraft at Daedalus - but the show goes on

Air displays planned for Solent Airport today – the former HMS Daedalus base – have been scaled back because of the weather.

A message from the shows organisers, Fareham Boirough Council, said: ‘Unfortunately there has been severe weather overnight and it is still continuing.

‘This means many of the flying displays are unable to perform today. We are still hoping there will be some flying today, but it will be a drastically reduced programme.

‘Severe wind is the main problem and these winds are set to continue throughout the day. There will still be lots of things going on in the arena and on the stage including the unveiling of the plaque memorial for our veterans at 11.30am.’

The two-day event has now sold out.

However, while the weather forecast remains unsettled, with wind, cloud and a chance of rain, other events are still on.

It’s the start of The Portsmouth Revival Festival on Southsea Common, which will have music and dancing from the 1940s, arena displays, military and vintage vehicles, a vintage market, and archive and war film screenings. The arena has now opened.

And the Southwick Revival, in which the whole village is transported back to the 1940s, is also on today and tomorrow.