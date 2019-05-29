D-Day: Royal Navy veterans light up Southsea street with imaginative garden tribute

YOU cannot miss the glorious bright coloured flowers that light up the street – lifting the spirits of those walking by who stop in awe to marvel at the impressive garden display.

While onlookers may initially think Christmas has come early, it is actually a fitting tribute to those who gave their lives during D-Day.

The picturesque tribute in Highland Road, Southsea, includes a special D-Day flag, an anchor made from rope and the names of the beaches where the boats landed.

It provokes discussion about what happened during the largest seaborne invasion in history and offers a timely reminder of the sacrifices made. To others, often youngsters who do not know about the D-Day landings, it shines a light on one of the most pivotal moments of the Second World War.

The flower-based design, specially crafted from recycled items, was painstakingly put together by former Royal Navy duo Les Carstairs and Phil Wickers – including an astonishing 5,126 knots on the rope.

The men, who live next door in a row of terraced houses occupied by those who used to serve in the navy, showed the collective spirit of military personnel by pulling together to make the garden.

Gardening enthusiast Les, 58, has won a number of leading awards for gardening including Hampshire in Bloom and the South Coast in Bloom, as well as claiming the gold and silver gild at Portsmouth in Bloom.

He said: ‘It was just an idea we had to mark D-Day to brighten up the street as it’s a bit drab around here. We have people stop and talk to us in the street or people in cars driving past beeping their horns and waving at us. It brings people together.

‘Some of the young people sadly do not know about D-Day so it is an opportunity to teach them about what happened and the sacrifices made.

‘It took us two weeks to make it. We used recycled items including things that people have thrown away, like wood boxes, rope from HMS Collingwood and specially made hoses that prevents water from being wasted by circulating water across all the flowers. We only have to water a couple of hanging baskets.

Phil, 61, said: ‘We like to do the garden up for special occasions like Christmas but we’ve also done it for military occasions before such as honouring those from the Falklands war. After D-Day we will do something else.

‘We have the original D-Day flag and we’ve marked the beaches that were landed so we hope it provides insight and a nice commemoration.’