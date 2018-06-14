Dad’s Den competition at Father’s Day event

Have your say

TO CELEBRATE Father’s Day, dads are getting the chance to win a hamper at a racer gaming event.

Fareham Shopping Centre is hosting a free ‘Dad’s Den’ on Saturday, June 16 where shoppers can enjoy computer games such as FIFA and other challenging racing games, with a swish simulator and compete for a top place on the leaderboard.

The fastest lap will win a jam-packed Father’s Day hamper filled with goodies.

Deputy centre manager of Fareham Shopping Centre, Jakub Chrus, said: ‘We are very excited to be celebrating Father’s Day with our gaming event.

‘We hope families enjoy our chill out zone and football gaming activity.’

Customers can also win £200 worth of store vouchers for their dad to spend in the shopping centre in an Instagram competition where entrants can post and comment with what super ower they wished their dad had.

The ‘Dad’s Den’ will be open from 11am to 3pm.