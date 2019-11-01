Dance class especially for boys launches in Portsmouth this weekend

A PORTSMOUTH performing arts academy is looking for young boys, interested in dance, to join a new group.

TADAA (The Alternative Dramatic Arts Academy) is launching Boys Dance Too, beginning tomorrowNOV2 at The Movement Initiative studios in Somers Road, Somers Town. It is especially for boys aged between seven and 12.

Bryony de Vries

It is led by Bryony Rose de Vries, 42, from Waterlooville, who said: ‘There isn't a class just for boys in Portsmouth. Boys are reluctant, thinking they might have the “mickey” taken out of them.'

She worries that for too many boy dancing has negative associations, and wants to change the stigma that's created around the idea.

'You are exercising, engaging the mind and it's a method of expression,’ Bryony added. ‘Boys are told what's is “appropriate” to be involved in (e.g. football), but boys shouldn't be put off from doing it.

'We potentially want to see progress in all areas of the boys’ lives – thinking they have to behave in a certain way, though in our existing drama classes at TADAA, they lose those negative connotations.'

Enthusing over the new project, she added 'boys should know this is the place to go' and that classes 'will be exposure to all different styles'.

Appealing to already confident dancers, 'Boys Dance Too' is open to all levels of ability. Those with already established technique and confidence could 'eventually they could integrate into the drama group at TADAA'.

The Facebook page has already attracted more than 100 followers and Bryony says she is receiving positive messages from parents.

Should the initial three classes be successful, the classes will continue to run each week.

There are also possible plans to launch a new class for teenagers should 'Boys Dance Too' achieve success.

The class will take place on Saturdays from 9.30am to 10.30am. The studios are at Unit 1 George House, Somers Road, PO5 4NS.