Dance group for toddlers does ‘the Superman’ for autism charity 

IS it a bird? Is it a plane? No - it is four-year-old Ziggy Farmer learning to 'fly' for a good cause.

Ziggy and his friends at the toddler and preschool dance group Diddi dance took part in a nationwide challenge to raise money for Caudwell Children, a charity that supports children with autism.

Ziggy Farmer, four, with his mum Jennie Farmer from Havant took on a sponsored Watch Me Fly dance challenge at their Diddi dance class Picture: Sarah Standing (130519-9048)

More than 15 smaller-than-average superheroes - and their parents - completed the 'Watch Me Fly' dance lesson yesterday at the Bedhampton Community Centre, Bedhampton Road, Havant.

Ziggy's mum, Jenny, 37, said: 'Ziggy raised over £30 through his fundraising page - he received a lot of donations from family and friends.

'He goes to the dance group every Monday, and he loves it.

'Diddi dance is great at getting parents involved - If you're joining in and having fun, the kids have more fun.'

Liz Chisnall, franchise owner of Diddi dance South East Hampshire and Chichester, with her daughter Anna, four Picture: Sarah Standing (130519-7730)

Funds raised by Ziggy and children who took part will support the Caudwell International Children's Centre, the UK's first independent purpose built centre dedicated to autism.

Liz Chisnall, who leads Diddi dance South East Hampshire and Chichester said, 'We are delighted to be supporting Caudwell Children in this exciting way.

'Its a nice way to get the children to think about helping others.

'It helps them to think about abstract ideas.'

Children all across the UK took on a sponsored Watch Me Fly dance challenge at their Diddi dance class Picture: Sarah Standing (130519-9061)

Diddi dance, which has more than 13 franchises across Hampshire, will be holding 'Watch Me Fly' lessons across the county for the rest of the week.

The lessons are open to all budding dancers aged 16 months to five years old.

Liz said: 'It's really inclusive.

'You get a whole mix - it’s good to see some children's confidence blossom.

'And it's nice to give boys a chance. It's easy to assume that boys do not like dancing but it's wrong.'

This inclusiveness is appreciated by Ziggy's mum, who said 'it can be quite hard to find a dance class for a boy of his age.'

He said: 'A lot of classes out there are quite girly.

'Diddi is great - they play music that isn't gender specific.

South East Hampshire and Chichester Diddi dance will be launching a rave dance lesson in June.

Ziggy is likely to be there and continue dancing long after he has left the group, according to his mum: ‘He wants to be on Strictly Come Dancing,’ she said.