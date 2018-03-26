Dancers from Waterlooville ready to boogie for six hours to raise cash

DANCERS of all ages and abilities will boogie for six hours to raise money in memory of a dad-of-one.

Steph Fleet, from FitnFunkey, organised the dance-a-thon with her wife Amanda and children Chrissy and Kieran.

Members of the dance troop will spend six continuous hours on their feet to raise money for two causes close to Steph and her family’s hearts.

Half the cash will be donated to SADS UK, a charity which supports families who have lost someone through Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.

It comes after family friend Liam McKay died unexpectedly in 2012 leaving behind a daughter.

The rest of the money will be given to the Acorn Community Centre, in Wecock, Waterlooville, where the FitnFunkey group meet once a week.

Steph, 50, said: ‘Last year we did a funk-a-thon event where we danced for five hours. That raised £3,500 for charity which was amazing and way more than we thought.

‘Our dance members were keen to do something again so we decided to extend the dancing time to six hours.

‘My children Kieran and Chrissy wanted to raise money for SADS UK in Liam’s memory and I wanted to do something for the community centre which is so supportive of us and do a lot for people in the area.’

Steph, Amanda, Kieran and Chrissy have set a target of £4,000 and are already more than halfway there.

As well as making donations online, all of the dance members have sponsorship forms too and Steph is hoping they will meet their target.

‘Just raising £100 for these two fantastic causes would be great but to have raised £2,200 already is amazing,’ Steph, from Waterlooville, added.

‘We are all really excited and cannot wait for the challenge.’

The FitnFunkey funk-a-thon is on Saturday, May 5 at the Acorn Community Centre. To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steph-fleet.